Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $16.44

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.44, but opened at $16.84. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 13,039,831 shares.

MARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 5.56. The company has a current ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Marathon Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

