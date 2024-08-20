Marathon Oil Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Marathon Oil has raised its dividend by an average of 72.4% annually over the last three years. Marathon Oil has a payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Oil to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

NYSE MRO opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

