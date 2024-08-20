Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Position Lessened by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 6,932,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

