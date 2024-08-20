MARBLEX Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $57.47 million and $1.37 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,551,424 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 135,551,424.35807854 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.42961875 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,387,821.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

