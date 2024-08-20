MARBLEX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.96 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a market cap of $56.96 million and $1.36 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,551,424 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 135,551,424.35807854 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.42961875 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,387,821.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

