Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

MARPS opened at $3.98 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

