Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
MARPS opened at $3.98 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marine Petroleum Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.