Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 12,355.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,906.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Down 0.7 %

Masco stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. 168,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,465. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

