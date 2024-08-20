Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $170.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day moving average is $163.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

