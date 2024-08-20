Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 6,510 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after purchasing an additional 130,567 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $429,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 992,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,351,000 after buying an additional 233,783 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

