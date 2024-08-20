Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $741,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,233,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $554,882,000 after acquiring an additional 563,265 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,862,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,918,896. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $706.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

