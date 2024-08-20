Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP remained flat at $24.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,432. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $24.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

