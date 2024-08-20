Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $167,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 366,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $8.54.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

