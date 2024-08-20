Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.20. 3,737,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,231,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.96 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

