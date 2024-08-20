Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Up 8.8% This Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $59.31 million and approximately $13.74 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maverick Protocol Profile

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,432,224 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.20905089 USD and is up 12.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $18,961,181.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

