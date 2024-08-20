Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.69. 7,434,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,867,902. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $266.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

