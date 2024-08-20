MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.50 on Tuesday, reaching $2,019.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,192. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,029.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,699.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,632.50. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,045.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

