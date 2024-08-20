Mercury Systems (MRCY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ: MRCY) recently:

8/19/2024 – Mercury Systems was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Mercury Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Mercury Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – Mercury Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

MRCY traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,339. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

