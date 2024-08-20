Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

MRCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.71. 487,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,039. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $954,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

