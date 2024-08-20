Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CEO Buys $21,400.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,444.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,895. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Meridian had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Meridian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Meridian by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the last quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

