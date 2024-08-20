Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.27.

In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

