Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Down to $130.82

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.82, but opened at $127.28. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $127.28, with a volume of 2,729 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $694.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $105.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 117.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.36%.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 515.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

