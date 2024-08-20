Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.53. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 8,573 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MESO

Mesoblast Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $729.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the second quarter worth $562,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.