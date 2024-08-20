Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is GFG Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.21, for a total transaction of $481,650.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,437 shares in the company, valued at $22,053,185.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.21, for a total value of $481,650.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,053,185.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 384,783 shares of company stock worth $194,001,589 in the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $526.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,928,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,739. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $276.03 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.