MetisDAO Price Reaches $30.85 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $30.85 or 0.00052398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $183.77 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011256 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,876.34 or 0.99992613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007964 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.06832314 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $5,006,920.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.