Mina Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $490.15 million and $12.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,181,037,950 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,944,193 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,180,960,927.8400393 with 1,146,783,712.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44434421 USD and is up 5.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $12,877,258.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

