Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 2.1%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Approximately 53,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 47,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.32 ($0.13).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 41.91 and a quick ratio of 49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.28.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

