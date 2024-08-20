Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Up 9.8%

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Moon River Moly Trading Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.60.

About Moon River Moly

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia.

