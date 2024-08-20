Moonbeam (GLMR) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $148.07 million and $5.81 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,994,920 coins and its circulating supply is 893,926,037 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

