Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,142 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,523,000 after acquiring an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,931,000 after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 607,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,424. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.40. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

