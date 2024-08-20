Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.68. 1,126,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,296. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $192.04. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

