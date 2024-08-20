Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $20.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $561.77. 2,862,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.81. The company has a market capitalization of $484.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

