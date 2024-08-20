Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 182 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,231,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $146.59.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

