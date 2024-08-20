Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 95 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,806. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.