Navcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,103.07 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $28,103.07 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00072860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00007929 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

