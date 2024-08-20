Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 724,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 371,096 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 266,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,363,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,890,000 after buying an additional 88,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 97,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 32,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.7 %

SON stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

