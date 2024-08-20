Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 808 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock worth $3,063,663 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $204.59. 483,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.38 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.