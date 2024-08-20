Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

MUR stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 285,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.