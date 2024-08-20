Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,964 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9,061.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 26,460 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $268.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,471. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $287.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.