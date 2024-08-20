Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $302,000 in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.95. 164,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,367. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.67.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,844 shares of company stock worth $3,185,932 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

