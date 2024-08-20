Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $848,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,764 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

TPH stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 226,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,544. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

