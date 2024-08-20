Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $2.57 Million Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,332,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

ZWS traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.81. 71,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $240,113.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,033 shares of company stock worth $7,514,728. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

