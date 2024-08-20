Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $803,000 Investment in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,186,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,777,000 after purchasing an additional 246,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 186.5% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 49,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,274,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of RRC traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,327. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

