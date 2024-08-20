Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 424.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 148,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,214,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 452,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

