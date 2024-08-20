Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 165,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after acquiring an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,472 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,366,350.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco bought 12,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.19 per share, with a total value of $250,275.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,350.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,075 shares of company stock worth $3,963,791. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.73. 171,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.