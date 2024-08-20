Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $159,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. 7,338,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,285,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a PE ratio of -485.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

