Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $764,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC
In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 627,015 shares of company stock worth $10,010,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 228,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.
Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.
Golub Capital BDC Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
