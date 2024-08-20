Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $764,000 Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 107,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 627,015 shares of company stock worth $10,010,538 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GBDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 228,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,060. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.