New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.54

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 923912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFE

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 125.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 987.8% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $95,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.