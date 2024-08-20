New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.19. New Found Gold shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 132,618 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $703,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in New Found Gold during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

