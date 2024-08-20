Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance

CVE:NXH opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc develops and produces water electrolyzers to work with intermittent renewable energy. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

