Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Stock Performance
CVE:NXH opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.66. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a twelve month low of C$0.48 and a twelve month high of C$1.40.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile
