NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 379,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 50,899 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $79.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,293. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.20.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

